Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Colliers International Group worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

