Invesco Ltd. Sells 197,809 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FormFactor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

