Invesco Ltd. Sells 302,259 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $58.80 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

