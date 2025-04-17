Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,376 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Viking Therapeutics worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.