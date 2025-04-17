Invesco Ltd. Sells 351,596 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,308,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 387,270 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,980,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,705,000 after purchasing an additional 244,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

