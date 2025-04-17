Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,218 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 234.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.