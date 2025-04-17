Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,680 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.28% of UFP Technologies worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.30. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

