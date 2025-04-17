Invesco Ltd. Sells 493,794 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

