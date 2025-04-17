Invesco Ltd. Sells 566,556 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Life Time Group worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This trade represents a 25.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,057,147 shares of company stock worth $152,266,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

