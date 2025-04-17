Invesco Ltd. Sells 89,441 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.