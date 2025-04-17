Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $36,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in monday.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in monday.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $116,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 417.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

