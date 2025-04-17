IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.97. 3,821,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,697,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.50.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.