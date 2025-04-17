Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 3,959,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,785,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

