iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 548,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

