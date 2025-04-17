iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 94,959 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

