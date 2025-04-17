J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 152336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.11.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after buying an additional 503,324 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 205,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

