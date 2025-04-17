Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,487,991.25. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

