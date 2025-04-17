Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.23 and its 200-day moving average is $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $173.04 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

