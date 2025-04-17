JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,974,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

