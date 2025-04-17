JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 269,928 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period.

NYSE BUR opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

