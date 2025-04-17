JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.78 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Melius Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

