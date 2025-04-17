JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Helena Coles Acquires 2,222 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles acquired 2,222 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,199.78 ($2,911.69).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.31) on Thursday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.90 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.08 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.38.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 82.19%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.