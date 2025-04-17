JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

