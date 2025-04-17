Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,467,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 374,330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $465,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

