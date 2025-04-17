KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

