Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.91. Kestra Medical Technologies shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 29,702 shares.

The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

