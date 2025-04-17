Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,321 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 918,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 741,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,655,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:PHG opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

