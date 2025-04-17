Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

