Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $136.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio
Korro Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Korro Bio has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $98.00.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Korro Bio Company Profile
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
