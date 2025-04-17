Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $136.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 1,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Korro Bio has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

