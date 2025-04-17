Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Krystal Biotech worth $43,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

