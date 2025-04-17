Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 188,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. TD Cowen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

IVZ opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

