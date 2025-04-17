Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 452,836 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,521,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 426,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 406,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 354,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

