Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of FTDR opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

