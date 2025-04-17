Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Rambus worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,619,874.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

