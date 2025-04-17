Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

