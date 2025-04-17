Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Cirrus Logic worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

View Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.