Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 90,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

