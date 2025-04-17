Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

