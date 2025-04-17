Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Gates Industrial worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

