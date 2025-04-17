Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,743 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Altair Engineering worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $37,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,381,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,435 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of ALTR opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 in the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

