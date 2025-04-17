Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.58 Million Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ESAB were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ESAB by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESAB by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $113.46 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

