Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.86 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

