Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.03 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Granite Construction worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,154,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Granite Construction by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $31,855,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $61,046,000.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

