Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SiTime were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.44.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.