Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Macy’s worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 163,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Macy’s by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

