Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.86 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Procore Technologies worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,634.56. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock worth $5,069,759. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

