Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.97% of Sigma Lithium worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $860.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $19.20.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

