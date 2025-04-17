Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of InvenTrust Properties worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

