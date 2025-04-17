Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.64 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Integer worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 3,443.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

