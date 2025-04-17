Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

XHR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

